Austin: Gis Might Have To Fight Russians In Europe

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Pitching Congress with a proposal for more aid for Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conjured up a threat from Russia.

Austin said that if Congress does not appropriate $61 billion in aid for Ukraine it is“very likely” US troops on the ground in Europe will be fighting Russia.

Republican senators – for various reasons, including especially a dispute over whether to tie the aid to US border security – walked out of the briefing after only twenty minutes.

Lloyd Austin with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev last month. Zelensky was supposed to brief the senators via video link but was a no-show, angering Senate leaders. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

The threat that Austin imagined is that Russia, after it finishes with Ukraine, will launch attacks in Europe. Objectively, though, there is no evidence that Russia threatens anyone in Europe.

That's not to say there aren't a lot of Russians who think their generals should be threatenng Europe. After all, Europe is providing massive military aid, intelligence and technical help to Ukraine in the war with Russia, along with training Ukrainian troops and helping Ukraine develop its war plans. Stocks of European weapons, meant for NATO defense, have been shipped to Kiev. Most of them won't be replaced for decades, if ever.

From Russia's point of view the real land grabber is NATO. After all, despite Russia's warnings and promises made to Russia that were blatantly violated, NATO expanded in the Balkans and in Eastern Europe. (The Russians were frequently assured, starting with a vow from former President Bill Clinton, that NATO would not expand .)

Expansion has meant arming the new NATO members with top quality western weapons, building bases for NATO on their territories and threatening Russia directly.

One of the reasons Russia took over most of Eastern Europe at the end of World War II was to create a security buffer. That was not the only reason, of course; the Russians also were anxious to get hold of resources in these countries. One recalls that Russia suffered huge devastation and depopulation thanks to the Nazis and their allies.

None of this means Russia would not like to get back what it lost to NATO's expansion after the collapse of the Soviet Union. And, yes, it is quite true that Russia's“Special Military Operation” can be regarded as a land grab in Ukraine.