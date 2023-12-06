Kremlin: Baku Has Confirmed To Us That It Is Always Ready For Negotiations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Russia welcomes the meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the joint border, Azernews reports, citing Maria Zakharova, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry press service.

"Azerbaijan has confirmed its consent to the meeting in Moscow, while Armenia has not agreed to it for the peace agreement, Russia has sent proposals to Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet within the framework of multilateral events held in Moscow and on the territory of third countries," says Maria Zakharova

According to Zakharova, Azerbaijan responded favorably to Russia's proposal:

"Baku has confirmed to us that it is always ready for negotiations. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same about our Armenian partners. Perhaps they think that new 'consultants' from Washington, Brussels, and Paris will be able to make more interesting, better, more effective proposals. I don't know, I think we should always look at the previous experience, the experience of our neighbors. It's always useful. We all saw what the EU observers in Prague and Brussels led to. Maybe the Armenian people don't know everything. Because they do not inform the Armenian people about everything."

Zakharova warned the Armenian people that the advice of her closest "friends" (Western countries - ed.) to Armenia would lead to another surprise.

Zakharova also touched on the supplies of Western military equipment to Armenia

"We would never want Armenia to be deceived by its Western "friends," she added.