Russia welcomes the meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and
Armenia on the joint border, Azernews reports,
citing Maria Zakharova, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry press
service.
"Azerbaijan has confirmed its consent to the meeting in Moscow,
while Armenia has not agreed to it for the peace agreement,
Russia has sent proposals to Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet within
the framework of multilateral events held in Moscow and on the
territory of third countries," says Maria Zakharova
According to Zakharova, Azerbaijan responded favorably to
Russia's proposal:
"Baku has confirmed to us that it is always ready for
negotiations. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same about our
Armenian partners. Perhaps they think that new 'consultants' from
Washington, Brussels, and Paris will be able to make more
interesting, better, more effective proposals. I don't know, I
think we should always look at the previous experience, the
experience of our neighbors. It's always useful. We all saw what
the EU observers in Prague and Brussels led to. Maybe the Armenian
people don't know everything. Because they do not inform the
Armenian people about everything."
Zakharova warned the Armenian people that the advice of her
closest "friends" (Western countries - ed.) to Armenia would lead
to another surprise.
Zakharova also touched on the supplies of Western military
equipment to Armenia
"We would never want Armenia to be deceived by its Western
"friends," she added.
