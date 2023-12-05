Russia's Su-24M Bomber Downed Near Snake Island

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have shot down Russia's Su-24M tactical bomber near Snake [Zmiinyi] Island.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am pleased to inform you that Russia's Su-24M bomber, which attempted to launch a missile and air strike on the south of the Odesa region under the cover of the Su-30SM fighter, was destroyed near Snake Island,” Oleshchuk wrote.

As a result of the successful operation of the South Air Command, Russia's Su-24M bomber“followed the Russian warship”, Oleshchuk added.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and December 5, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 333,840 troops.