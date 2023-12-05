Protesters Unblock Truck Traffic On Border With Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod, has been unblocked.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this, Ukrinform saw.

"According to the information received by Ukrainian border guards from representatives of the Border Police of the Slovak Republic, at 22:00, the actions of the protesters who blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod, ended in Slovakia," the statement reads.

to again demand EU to cancel transport“visa-free” regime for Ukraine - Morawieck

Currently, the registration of cargo vehicles is carried out in accordance with the established procedure.

The State Border Guard Service also noted that due to the complicated traffic on the Polish border, the number of trucks on the border with Slovakia has increased, which choose this direction to cross the border with Ukraine.

Thus, as of the morning of December 5, 625 trucks were queuing in Slovakia to cross into Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 1, at 16:05, the Union of Slovak Carriers began blocking truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.