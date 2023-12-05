Radisson Blu Dhaka Offering Winter BBQ

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is offering“Surf N' Turf Winter BBQ” till March 10, 2024, at its hotel premise.

The hotel is offering the live BBQ buffet dinner every Friday from 6:30 pm at its poolside garden.

“The BBQ buffet dinner features sizzling seafood and tender meaty delights, charcoal grill Chicago round beef, hot steamboat station, pitha station and live music,” said the hotel in a release.



The BBQ buffet dinner is priced at BDT 6500 net for adults and BDT 3250 net for children.

Radisson Blu Dhaka is also offering Buy One Get One Free on selected cards on selected dates in collaboration with different banks.

Guests can also participate in a raffle draw and get a chance to win attractive prizes.

