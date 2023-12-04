-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Provides Update On Weekly Number Of COVID-19 Infections


12/4/2023 3:13:21 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the past week has been announced, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 20 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 15 people recovered, and 4 people died over the week.

In general, 834,172 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,758 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 38.

To date, 10,376 people have died from coronavirus.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107533788

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search