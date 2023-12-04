Azerbaijan Provides Update On Weekly Number Of COVID-19 Infections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The number of
people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the
past week has been announced, Trend reports.
The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said
a total of 20 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered,
15 people recovered, and 4 people died over the week.
In general, 834,172 cases of coronavirus infection have been
identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,758 people have been
treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is
38.
To date, 10,376 people have died from coronavirus.
