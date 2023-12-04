Christmas Comes To Cinnamon Grand Colombo

The Cinnamon Grand Colombo hosted a colorful event to coincide with the lighting of its Christmas tree and unveiling the decorations at the hotel for the season.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.