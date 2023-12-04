Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova To Visit UAE For COP 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova will pay a visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 5, Azerbaijani Parliament Press and Public Relations Department told Trend .

The MP will take part in a meeting to be held within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28), organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the UAE Federal National Council.

The visit will end on December 8.

The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action was held in Dubai on December 1.

