Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova To Visit UAE For COP 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani MP
Sevil Mikayilova will pay a visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates
(UAE) on December 5, Azerbaijani Parliament Press and Public
Relations Department told Trend .
The MP will take part in a meeting to be held within the
framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28), organized
jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the UAE Federal
National Council.
The visit will end on December 8.
The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action was
held in Dubai on December 1.
