Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz Works With Global Allies To Reduce Methane Emissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan's
Uzbekneftegaz oil and gas company has conducted trainings for its
staff dedicated to adopting measures for reduced methane emissions
during production, as well as evaluation of the emissions'
environmental impact in the country's oil and gas industry,
Trend reports.
Uzbekneftegaz said the event was organized jointly with
Norwegian Carbon limits climate tech company and participants of
the United Nations Environment Program.
The main goal of the project is to familiarize Uzbek specialists
with detailed information about global innovations and modern
methods for detecting, measuring and quantifying methane
emissions.
During the event, the experts also discussed modern methods of
identifying the main causes of methane emissions into the
atmosphere and preventing the problem. In addition, issues of
cooperation to reduce the negative impact of the oil and gas sector
on the environment were discussed with responsible parties.
Earlier this month, the World Bank stated that accelerating the
scaling up of renewable energy will play an essential role in the
development of Uzbekistan's power sector.
Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of renewable energy,
aiming to increase its share of this area in the energy balance to
25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of 15 GW of new
renewable energy capacity.
In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of
2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put
into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107531669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.