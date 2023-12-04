Russia's Oil Depot In Occupied Luhansk Destroyed In Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk, a large oil depot has been destroyed by an 'unidentified' drone.

The relevant statement was made by Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Artem Lysohor on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It burnt down last night. Failed to resist a drone attack. [...] The unidentified drone bypassed all possible means of electronic warfare and hit the oil heart of the so-called 'LPR',” Lysohor wrote.

In his words, the explosion was loud and bright, and woke up thousands of Luhansk residents.

Lysohor emphasized that Russian invaders are increasingly realizing that it is now dangerous to them to stay or store anything even in the deep rear due to the activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.