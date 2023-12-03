Empower Hosts The District Cooling Summit 2023 At COP28, Organized By IDEA

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling service provider, hosts the District Cooling Summit 2023, organized by the International District Energy Association (IDEA) on the 5th of December, as a side event of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) that is currently held in Dubai. The summit, brings together representatives from governmental bodies, international organizations, and officials from the United Nations Environment Program, along with environmental experts from various countries, to discuss the critical role of district cooling in addressing climate change.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said:“Empower's participation in the COP28 is highly significant, as evidenced by the breadth and depth of its engagement, which includes bringing together key stakeholders in the global district cooling industry from various nations. This distinctive participation at the international event aligns with Empower's global strategy of providing comprehensive support to humanitarian causes, particularly those about climate change. Empower remains persistent in its commitment to corporate social responsibility by raising awareness of the risks of global warming and its detrimental consequences for humanity and development in various countries”.

“Through its sponsorship of various initiatives that support the international agenda and the efforts of the United Arab Emirates, Empower is committed to addressing climate warming and confronting climate change with the utmost priority,” he added.

In a press statement released by the company, Empower indicated that the Summit agenda is enriched with many activities designed in line with the magnitude of the theme of the international event hosted by Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event seeks to collaborate international efforts to adopt effective policies and executive plans to confront the repercussions of climate change. The District Cooling Summit 2023 will feature in-depth and diverse panel discussions exploring the critical role of district cooling as a pioneering force in combating climate change risks. From its ability to reduce energy consumption to its superior potential for safeguarding natural resources, district cooling contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emission reduction and the promotion of environmental sustainability.

For his part, Rob Thornton, President and CEO of the International District Energy Association (IDEA), expressed the Association's pride in maintaining close collaboration with Empower, particularly in playing an active role at this prestigious global event, the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28). He explained that the COP brings together world leaders from nearly 200 nations to collaborate on the urgent challenges of climate change. Hosting the COP allows the United Arab Emirates to seize a unique historical opportunity to achieve tangible progress in climate action and build a better future for all in collaboration with nations worldwide. UAE is a world leader in the deployment of district cooling systems for enhanced efficiency, resilience and emissions reduction. He pointed out that IDEA looks forward to continuing its work towards a fundamental transformation of the cooling sector through strong collaboration and meaningful partnerships and supporting the UAE in fulfilling its ambitious environmental agenda during and after the event.