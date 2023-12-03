Amir Directs Treatment Of 1,500 Wounded Gazans, Sponsorship Of 3,000 Orphans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani directed Sunday the treatment of 1,500 wounded people and the sponsorship of 3,000 orphans from the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar will be in charge of the transfer of the wounded and their companions, in coordination with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for their treatment in the designated hospitals.

This initiative comes as an extension of Qatar's steadfast support and ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially amid their current tough humanitarian conditions.

Since the aggression on the Gaza Strip broke out, Qatar has flown 36 planes carrying 1,203 tons of aid, including food, medical and shelter supplies, in addition to a field hospital and ambulances.

Qatar evacuated 89 Palestinians holding Qatari residency from the Gaza Strip through the city of Al-Arish, via a plane belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, in coordination with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, a QNA report said.

This step comes within the framework of Qatar's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and provide them with the necessary support, while work continues to evacuate Qatari residency holders stranded in the Gaza Strip.

