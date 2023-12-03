Made In Qatar Exhibition Successfully Concludes With Positive Response

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar Exhibition' concluded its activities yesterday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. Held under the patronage of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the event was organized by the Qatar Chamber in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, featuring the participation of more than 450 factories and industrial companies.

The exhibition was inaugurated by H E Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani. The opening ceremony was attended by H E Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, and H E Chairman of the Qatar Businessmen Association Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani

The opening ceremony also saw the presence of QC's First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, along with several board members including General Manager Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

The event was attended by a diverse crowd of businessmen with a keen interest in the industry, as well as representatives from various companies.

The four-day event attracted a significant turnout of Qataris, Arab and international businessmen, industry enthusiasts, and visitors.

Numerous chairmen and representatives of exhibiting companies expressed their satisfaction with the exhibition, emphasising that it successfully met its objectives and has evolved into a crucial platform for promoting the development of Qatari industry.

The four-day exhibition aimed at encouraging the utilization of Qatari products, decreasing the dependence on important and strengthening the national industrial sector, as well as inspiring investors to increase their involvement in industrial projects.

Additionally, it aimed to provide visitors with insights into the latest products and services within the industrial sector, fostering communication with industry experts and investors.

At the expo, participants had the chance to engage with industry experts and investors, get acquainted with successful companies operating in the state, and understand their capacity for developing their businesses, enhance competitiveness.

Alongside the exhibition, several accompanying events took place, featuring panel discussions on the future of industry in Qatar and seminars covering diverse topics, including listing in the QSE, Tawteen, and In-Country Value programs. The expo served as a platform for bilateral meetings between Qatari investors and their foreign counterparts, facilitating deal-making, and fostering alliances and partnerships in the industrial sector.

The exhibition marked the inauguration of new factories, including Gazaz Glass Containers Factory, and the launch of the Wyndham Home digital platform. This platform offers a diverse range of products, encompassing decoration accessories and indoor and outdoor furniture.

At the event, numerous participants extended their thanks to the Qatar Chamber for its steadfast support to the national industry. They emphasised that the exhibition offered them a valuable platform to effectively showcase their latest products and services.

On the conclusion day, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice-Chairman of QC Chairman, held in a meeting at the exhibition's venue with a trade delegation from Angola.

The delegation was led by Vicente Francisco Soares, President of the Angola Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with his accompanying delegation.