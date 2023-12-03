France Violence: Radical With Mental Health Troubles Stabs German Tourist To Death In Paris Two Others Injured

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





PARIS, Dec 3 (NNN-AGENCIES) - A person known to the French authorities as a radical with mental health troubles stabbed a German tourist to death and wounded two people in central Paris on Saturday before being arrested, officials said.

The attack took place close to the Eiffel Tower during a busy late weekend night and came with the country on its highest alert for attacks as tensions rise against the background of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“We will not give in to terrorism,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the attack.

French anti-terror prosecutors said that they would now take on the investigation.

The attacker was known to authorities as a radical and was being treated for mental illness, a police source said.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the attacker is French, born in 1997, and has been arrested in an investigation into murder and attempted murder.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who visited the the scene by the River Seine's Bir Hakeim bridge said the man had already been sentenced in 2016 to“four years in prison” for planning another attack which he failed to carry out.

“A man attacked a couple who were foreign tourists. A German tourist who was born in the Philippines died from the stabbing,” he said.

A taxi driver who witnessed the scene intervened, Darmanin said. The attacker then crossed the Seine attacking others and injuring one with a hammer, while police chased in pursuit.

Police used a taser to neutralise the man who was then arrested.

The country has suffered several attacks by extremists, including the November 2015 suicide and gun attacks in Paris claimed by the Daesh group in which 130 people were killed.

There had been a relative lull in recent years, even as officials have warned that the threat remains.

But tensions have risen in France, home to large Jewish and Muslim populations, following Hamas's attack on Israel on Oct 7 and Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Security in Paris is also under particular scrutiny as it gears up to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. - NNN-AGENCIES