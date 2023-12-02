Cuban President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Doha Saturday, on an official visit to the country.

Diaz-Canel and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Doha International Airport by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE the Ambassador of Qatar to Cuba Jamal Nasser Sultan Al Bader, and the Ambassador of Cuba to Qatar Alain Perez Torres.



MENAFN02122023000067011011ID1107525520