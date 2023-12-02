-->


Azerbaijani Judoka Entered History Of Azerbaijani Judo


12/2/2023 8:09:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has achieved a historic success at the Grand Slam tournament held in the Japanese capital Tokyo, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani judoka who won a gold medal in the weight category of 73 kilograms, became the first Azerbaijani judoka to reach the top of the podium in the "Gundogar country".

In the final he defeated Japanese Soishi Hashimoto. Thus, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani judo our National Anthem was played in Japan.

It should be noted that another Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Chkayev (81kg) took the third place at the Grand Slam tournament.

