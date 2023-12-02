Azerbaijani Judoka Entered History Of Azerbaijani Judo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has achieved a historic
success at the Grand Slam tournament held in the Japanese capital
Tokyo, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani judoka who won a gold medal in the weight category
of 73 kilograms, became the first Azerbaijani judoka to reach the
top of the podium in the "Gundogar country".
In the final he defeated Japanese Soishi Hashimoto. Thus, for
the first time in the history of Azerbaijani judo our National
Anthem was played in Japan.
It should be noted that another Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Chkayev
(81kg) took the third place at the Grand Slam tournament.
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.