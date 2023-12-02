Speaker Of Milli Majlis Meets Chairman Of Senate Of Czech Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Chairman of the
Senate of the Czech Parliament Milos Vystrcil. The Chairman of the
Senate highlighted the inter-parliamentary ties in terms of the
development of relations between the two countries, that Azerbaijan
is a friendly country for the Czech Republic, Azernews reports.
Milos Vystrčil noted the importance of energy issues in our time
and said that they highly value the energy co-operation between
Azerbaijan and his country. He also expressed intentions to
increase trade turnover between the two countries.
Sahiba Gafarova recalled that this visit is her first official
visit to the Czech Republic as Chairman of the Milli Majlis of
Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that this visit will
contribute to further strengthening and expansion of relations
between the two countries.
The Speaker noted that strengthening contacts between our
parliamentarians will serve both to deepen co-operation between our
legislative bodies, provide objective information to the public of
the two countries, and prevent the spread of false information
between our countries.
At the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova informed about the
current situation in the region, reconstruction and construction
works carried out by our country in the region.
Besides, the other side was informed about military and
political provocations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan,
including mine threats, anti-terrorist measures implemented by
Azerbaijan within 24 hours in September this year, Azerbaijan's
initiatives on normalisation of relations and signing a peace
treaty. Sahiba Ghafarova said that the resolutions based on biased
and false information about the current situation have damaged the
peace process.
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.