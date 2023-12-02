Kyrgyzstan Plans To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050 - Sadyr Zhaparov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. Kyrgyzstan
plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, President of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Zhaparov said during the 28th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change -
COP28, Trend reports.
"As a country with low greenhouse gas emissions, Kyrgyzstan
remains committed to the goals of the Paris Agreement and plans to
reduce emissions by 16 percent by 2030, or by 44 percent if
international support is provided," he said.
Kyrgyzstan plans to pursue renewable energy projects, including
the development of hydroelectric power plants, according to the
president. Kyrgyzstan now uses only 13% of its overall hydro-energy
capacity of 142.5 billion kilowatt-hours.
"Kyrgyzstan looks forward to the financing from international
development partners to realize our immense hydroelectric
potential. We believe that by launching renewable energy projects,
we can achieve more effective utilization and management of water
resources in Kyrgyzstan and the region. This, in consideration of
generating environmentally friendly energy, will contribute to
strengthening not only our country's energy, environmental, and
food security but also that of other countries in the region,"
Zhaparov said.
MENAFN02122023000187011040ID1107525029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.