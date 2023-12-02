Kean Bon, Region's New Area Director Of Singapore Tourism Board

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Delhi : Singapore Tourism Board appointed Lim Kean Bon as the new Area Director-India, South Asia and Africa, effective September 1, 2023. The new Area Director also leads his team to engage consumers in regional markets like Bangladesh and South Africa.

Kean Bon succeeded Raymond Lim, the former market lead of the region, based in New Delhi. In his new role, Kean Bon is leading STB's promotion and travel trade engagement activities in Northern and Eastern India to sustain and grow the number of leisure travellers to Singapore, said a release.

Additionally, Kean Bon is responsible for business development efforts to secure visitor-ship across India to Singapore in the Cruise as well as Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) segments, added the release.

On Kean Bon's appointment, GB Srithar, Regional Director-India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, Singapore Tourism Board, said, "We extend a hearty welcome to Kean Bon as he joins our dynamic team. I believe Kean Bon's leadership in driving experience development for a leisure precinct and his past tenure in the Singapore Exhibition and Convention Bureau (SECB) places him in good stead to take on this role in STB New Delhi, particularly in this pivotal moment of anchoring Singapore as the premier lifestyle and business destination for Indian travellers."

Speaking on the occasion, Lim Kean Bon, Are Director-India, South Asia and Africa, Singapore Tourism Board, said, "I am excited to join the STB IMESA team and look forward to building on the good work and strong partnerships forged by my predecessor Raymond. Together with my team in New Delhi, we will continue our efforts to promote Singapore and inspire the Indian audience with the sheer breadth of vibrant experiences the city has to offer for leisure and business travellers."