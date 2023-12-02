(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Police and Arabian Automobiles Join Forces to Showcase GHIATH Smart Patrol







Dubai, UAE, 1 December 2023 – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Dubai Police in showcasing the GHIATH Smart Patrol and the GHIATH VIP, the latest addition to the Dubai Police fleet by revealing it for the first time. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward to produce the most advanced police vehicles in the world comprises the latest smart systems and Artificial Intelligence features, along with cutting-edge technology setting new standards in law enforcement.

An exclusive showcase took place on Wednesday, November 29, at the Nissan Deira showroom, where attendees had the unique opportunity to experience these innovative features, bespoke unique design and interior cabin, including custom forged 20-inch alloy wheels, front facing take down lights, LED projector headlights, Starlight roof, leather upholstered front compartment, heat and UV blocking window tint, 15.6'' HD multipurpose touch screen, 10.65'' HD multipurpose screen and 15.6'' HD night vision camera display amidst the reveal of both editions.



The GHIATH line is a marvel of modern engineering, integrating the latest highly advanced technologies in security, defense, and smart technologies, for functionality and reliability. It represents a radical departure from classic security vehicles ushering in a new era of innovation-led high-tech policing capability. Proudly produced in the UAE, this vehicle is tailored to Dubai's vision of future-ready policing. The“GHIATH'' name was given by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

This initiative was part of the National Day celebrations, emphasizing the commitment of Dubai Police and Arabian Automobiles to innovation and excellence in service to the community on the occasion the country marked its anniversary with wide celebrations.

From 28 November to 5 December 2023, Arabian Automobiles will be hosting the GHIATH models at both their Deira and Sheikh Zayed Road Nissan showrooms. The community is invited to experience the impressive capabilities of this smart police vehicle.