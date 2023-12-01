-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Punjab Submits 18 MSME Project Proposals To Centre


12/1/2023 4:10:05 AM

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Dec 1 (KNN) The Punjab government has submitted over 18 projects with total worth of Rs 710 crore to the Union MSME Ministry.

DPS Kharbanda, CEO of Invest Punjab, said they had presented project proposals, which included projects like setting up of MSME wing, capacity building of MSMEs.

The proposals also includes creating an export cell, testing labs and roof-top solarisation among others, before the evaluation committee.

Appreciating the efforts made by Punjab, the evaluating committee found the projects appropriate to the challenges being faced by MSMEs to remain competitive in the global supply chain.

Kharbanda said they were hopeful that projects worth over Rs 500 crore would get approval from the Centre, which will help Punjab MSMEs in a big way.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN01122023000155011030ID1107520596

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search