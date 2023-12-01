Punjab Submits 18 MSME Project Proposals To Centre

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Dec 1 (KNN) The Punjab government has submitted over 18 projects with total worth of Rs 710 crore to the Union MSME Ministry.

DPS Kharbanda, CEO of Invest Punjab, said they had presented project proposals, which included projects like setting up of MSME wing, capacity building of MSMEs.

The proposals also includes creating an export cell, testing labs and roof-top solarisation among others, before the evaluation committee.

Appreciating the efforts made by Punjab, the evaluating committee found the projects appropriate to the challenges being faced by MSMEs to remain competitive in the global supply chain.

Kharbanda said they were hopeful that projects worth over Rs 500 crore would get approval from the Centre, which will help Punjab MSMEs in a big way.

