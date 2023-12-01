Uzbekistan To Launch Green Hydrogen Production In 2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan
will launch the production of green hydrogen in the Tashkent region
in 2025, Rustambek Eshbekov, spokesperson of Uzbekistan's
Uzkimyosanoat state chemical company told reporters during the
online briefing, Trend reports.
The company representative clarified that the project is being
implemented in the city of Chirchik in Uzbekistan's Tashkent
region.
"As part of the $88 million project, the first stage will see
the production of 3,000 tons of green hydrogen begin in 2025. The
second stage of the project will include the manufacture of up to
500,000 tons of ammonia per year from green hydrogen, as well as
the construction of a fleet of wind power plants with a capacity of
up to 2.4 GW," Eshbekov said.
According to Eshbekov, as a result of the successful use of
alternative energy resources, Uzbekistan will be among the first in
the world to generate mineral fertilizers from green hydrogen as
well as direct products with high added value to global
markets.
The Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Trend earlier
this year that officials from the North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley
project are looking to collaborate with Uzbekistan on green
hydrogen generation.
Furthermore, the ministry emphasized that the project's ultimate
goal is the decarbonization of significant industrial sectors like
as steel and cement manufacturing, as well as sustainable
transportation solutions that reduce carbon footprint.
The North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley (NAHV) project was launched
in 2021. A letter of intent was signed in March 2022 by
representatives of the Slovenian Ministry of Infrastructure, the
Croatian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, and the
Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region in Italy, contributing to
the European Green Deal and European Hydrogen Strategy goals.
