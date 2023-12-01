Azerbaijan Talks Provision Of Mobile Legal Services In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice, attaching particular importance to ensuring human rights, back in 2000 created a human rights department, which subsequently expanded its powers and later became an independent structure, Deputy Minister of Justice Vilayat Zahirov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference "Human Rights: 75th Baku Conference: Promoting Universality and Indivisibility to Address Global and National Challenges," dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, held in Baku.

Zahirov noted that the department, activities of which are organized in accordance with modern challenges, performs important functions and tasks in the field of justice related to the protection of human rights, unified communication policy with the public, civil society, and the media, and effectively interacts in this area with the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, relevant committees of the country's parliament, and other structures.

"Joint events in the field of human rights are also organized with the UN and other international organizations. One of the important mechanisms for protecting human rights is ensuring public control, active participation of the public representatives in state governance," he emphasized.

The deputy minister mentioned that currently, rapid restoration and construction work is underway in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands is taking place, and the full and regular implementation of human rights and freedoms is ensured throughout the country.

"The Ministry of Justice pays special attention to the protection of the rights of those who have returned to these territories, providing them with various mobile legal services," he added.

In August 2022, mobile legal services were provided in the liberated Aghali village and in October last year they were organized in Shusha city.

The conference was jointly organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, the UN Office in Azerbaijan, and the Bar Association. Representatives of state structures, international organizations, and civil society institutions took part in the event.

