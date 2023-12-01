Azerbaijan Talks Provision Of Mobile Legal Services In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Justice, attaching particular importance to ensuring
human rights, back in 2000 created a human rights department, which
subsequently expanded its powers and later became an independent
structure, Deputy Minister of Justice Vilayat Zahirov said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark at the international conference "Human
Rights: 75th Baku Conference: Promoting Universality and
Indivisibility to Address Global and National Challenges,"
dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of
Human Rights, held in Baku.
Zahirov noted that the department, activities of which are
organized in accordance with modern challenges, performs important
functions and tasks in the field of justice related to the
protection of human rights, unified communication policy with the
public, civil society, and the media, and effectively interacts in
this area with the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan,
relevant committees of the country's parliament, and other
structures.
"Joint events in the field of human rights are also organized
with the UN and other international organizations. One of the
important mechanisms for protecting human rights is ensuring public
control, active participation of the public representatives in
state governance," he emphasized.
The deputy minister mentioned that currently, rapid restoration
and construction work is underway in Azerbaijan's territories
liberated from Armenian occupation, return of Azerbaijanis to their
native lands is taking place, and the full and regular
implementation of human rights and freedoms is ensured throughout
the country.
"The Ministry of Justice pays special attention to the
protection of the rights of those who have returned to these
territories, providing them with various mobile legal services," he
added.
In August 2022, mobile legal services were provided in the
liberated Aghali village and in October last year they were
organized in Shusha city.
The conference was jointly organized by the Office of the
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, the UN
Office in Azerbaijan, and the Bar Association. Representatives of
state structures, international organizations, and civil society
institutions took part in the event.
