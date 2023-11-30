Argentina Reconsiders BRICS Alliance As New Administration Takes Shape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Diana Mondino, Argentina's likely new Foreign Minister, suggests a reevaluation of Argentina's plan to join the BRICS group in 2024.



BRICS, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is an influential emerging economies group.



Mondino's remark during a press briefing questioned Argentina's intent to join BRICS, which President Alberto Fernández's administration initiated.



Argentina, invited to join BRICS along with countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, previously welcomed this prospect.



However, Mondino's statement, "We have never joined BRICS," raises doubts about Argentina's future involvement.



President Fernández had earlier highlighted the strategic value of BRICS membership for Argentina's international engagement and economic gains.







Mondino also touched on domestic policies during her media interaction in Buenos Aires.



She mentioned possibly using decrees for vital reforms if legislative consensus is hard to achieve.



Emphasizing national unity and joint decision-making, Mondino acknowledged the past government's reliance on decrees.



Additionally, Mondino unveiled plans to abolish existing foreign exchange controls under Javier Milei's upcoming government.



These controls are seen as barriers to economic transactions and savings. The proposed change frees financial activities and lets market forces determine exchange rates.



Diana Mondino, Argentina's likely new Foreign Minister, suggests a reevaluation of Argentina's plan to join the BRICS group in 2024.



Mondino's statements signal a shift in Argentina's economic and foreign policy, indicating new paths for the country's global and internal strategies.

MENAFN30112023007421016031ID1107518395