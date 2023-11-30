Sheikh Mohammed Meets With King Charles On Sidelines Of COP28

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 9:21 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met King Charles III of the UK on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which commenced on Thursday at Expo City Dubai.

The event, which brings together 180 heads of state and government from across the world, runs until December 12, 2023.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomed King Charles III to the UAE and the ongoing COP28. Sheikh Hamdan commended King Charles's significant contributions to global efforts to combat climate change. The discussions at the meeting focused on strengthening international cooperation to reduce emissions, achieve climate neutrality, and promote sustainable practices that align with current global development priorities.

On Friday, King Charles is scheduled to deliver the opening speech at the World Climate Summit, being held as part of COP28.

