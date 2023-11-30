Moroccan Activists Arrested for Demanding End to Normalization of Ties With Israel

(MENAFN- Independent Media Institute) On November 26, in Salé, Moroccan police assaulted and arrested activists with the Front Against Normalization with Israel who were demanding an end to the normalization of ties between Morocco and the Zionist state.

The activists were participating in a march organized by the front in solidarity with the Palestinian people and Gaza, a part of a crowd of thousands waving Palestinian flags and shouting slogans in support of Palestine.

The march was attacked by the police in front of the Carrefour market in Salé. The police assaulted organizers and arrested some of the activists on the spot.

The Front Against Normalization issued a list of arrested activists and claimed that they were kept in detention in Salé.

Following the footsteps of Bahrain, the UAE, and Sudan, in 2020, Morocco became the fourth Arab country to sign a normalization deal with Israel. The deal, known as the Abraham Accords, was promoted by the US.

By signing the deal, Moroccan King Mohammed VI violated his country’s commitment under the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 of not recognizing Israel until a separate Palestinian state was created. The decision was massively unpopular domestically. Morocco signed the Accords in return for the U.S. recognizing its occupation of Western Sahara.





MENAFN30112023006056013194ID1107514280