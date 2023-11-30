War Update: 101 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, a total of 101 military clashes have taken place on the front. Russian troops launched 11 missile strikes and 28 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 43 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

On November 29, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine's civil infrastructure with one Kh-31 guided missile and two S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

On the night of November 30, 2023, Russia used eight S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles and 20 Shahed-type loitering munitions against Ukraine. Fourteen enemy drones were intercepted by Ukraine's air defense units. Detached houses were reported damaged and destroyed, as well as a three-storey residential house in the Donetsk region's Myrnohrad and other civil infrastructure.

Russian troops launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka; Donetsk region's Novomykhailivka, Avdiivka and Novoukrainka.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 110 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks there.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 Russian attacks near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and to the east of the Donetsk region's Terny, Yampolivka and Torske.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Ivanivske and Andriivka. The Ukrainian military repelled four enemy attacks. Ukrainian forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on the enemy, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Stepove, Novokalynove, to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, to the south of Tonenke, Sieverne and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian forces repelled 22 enemy attacks.

In the Marinka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks to the south of the Donetsk region's Prechystivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers made five unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. Ukrainian warriors repelled nine enemy attacks to the northwest of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove.

At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors continue holding the recaptured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, carrying out counterbattery measures and attacking the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched two strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two more strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit three Russian command posts, two ammunition depots, and two personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.