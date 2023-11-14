UK Unemployment And Upside Wage Pressures Dominate Jobs Report

(MENAFN- DailyFX) nt and Upside Wage Pressures Dominate Jobs Report Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips. We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.

You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

English 日本語 Free Trading Guides Subscribe Please try again Free Trading Guides Subscribe to Our Newsletter Please try again





Market Overview



Real-time News



Economic Calendar



Market Themes



EUR/USD News



Gold News

Oil - US Crude News Recent Market News Headlines Free Guide





Technical Analysis



Analyst Picks



Forecasts



Market Outlook

DailyFX TV Recent Trading Strategies Headlines Free Guide





EUR/USD



GBP/USD



AUD/USD



USD/JPY



All currencies

Major currency pairs Recent Currencies Headlines





Oil - US Crude



Gold



Silver



Natural Gas



All commodities

Major commodities Recent Commodities Headlines





Wall Street



US 500



US Tech 100



FTSE 100



All stocks

Major stock indices Recent Stocks Headlines





Bitcoin



Ethereum



Litecoin



All cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies Recent Cryptocurrencies Headlines





Rates



Earnings Calendar



Sentiment



DNA FX



Economic Calendar



Live Chart



Support & Resistance

View All Tools Free Guide Trading Tools Economic Calendar Search Search results No entries matching your query were found.

MENAFN30112023000076011015ID1107512975