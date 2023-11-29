Project Management Careers Soar With 33% Salary Boost For PMP® Certified Professionals

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

PMI Survey Confirms Increased Salary Potential for Project Professionals Who Earn the Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification, Further Raising the Appeal of Pursuing Professional Certifications.

As the MENA region continues its efforts to diversify its economy with ambitious national visions for the future, Project Management Oriented Employment is witnessing unprecedented growth, with a predicted 2.6 million rise in annual demand by 2030. Globally, 25 million project managers will be needed to fill the gap across various industries.

Skills and capabilities in project management are becoming very crucial for governments and organizations to ensure value delivery on the huge investments poured into the region's megaprojects. Those skills include, people management, stakeholder management and engagement, budgeting, project planning, and resource management.

Aligning with this surge, PMI has released its 13th edition of the“Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey”, providing insights into the salary trends and career development for project professionals in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, among other countries.

Salary increases with higher positions in virtually all countries, but the rate of increase varies significantly. The most dramatic increases are seen in Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and The United Arab Emirates, where respondents demonstrated increases of more than 60 percent in median salary from project manager I to project manager III.

The survey unveils a compelling case for pursuing the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification as PMP certification holders report a remarkable 33% higher median salary than their non-certified counterparts on average across the 21 countries surveyed. Moreover, about two-thirds (66%) of survey participants experienced an increase in total compensation over the 12 months preceding the survey.

Factors Affecting Earning Potential:

To advance as a project manager, continuous learning, and development, coupled with obtaining certifications such as the PMP®, are identified as key factors influencing salary growth and career development in the region. It is also important to foster a continuous growth mindset for career success.

Hissah Bin Zuayer, PMI-ACP, PMI-PBA, PMP, PfMP, Program Director at Saudi Telecom Co. and PMI Future 50 Honoree said,“Earning the PMP meant I was so much better equipped to handle complex projects and bigger responsibilities.”

In our tech-driven economy, mastering and adopting emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, automation, and data analytics is essential for staying relevant. The region's flourishing technology sector is amplifying the demand for project management skills, making roles in technology, construction, manufacturing, and finance particularly promising.

Project Size:

In numerous countries, individuals overseeing larger projects tend to have higher median salaries than those overseeing smaller projects. This implies a correlation between salary and the size of projects, considering factors such as the number of team members and project budget.

Among survey respondents, the –median salary of a project manager in the United Arab Emirates managing less than five team members is $66,383 while those managing a team of 5-10 members report median salaries of $78,098. When it comes to managing an average project budget less than $100 K, the median salary in Saudi Arabia is $50,347 whereas managing an average project budget ranging from $100 K–499 K, the median salary is $57,600.

Experience:

Not surprisingly, median salaries appear to increase alongside the number of years of experience in project management. With an increase in years of experience, project size, and qualifications, the individual's compensation is expected to reflect these advancements.

For example, survey respondents in the United Arab Emirates with less than three years of experience report median salaries of $49,016, while those with up to 10 years of experience report around $98,031 annually. In Saudi Arabia, project professionals with less than three years of experience report median salaries of $33,008, whereas those with experience of 10-15 years report $80,000.

Continuous Learning:

Survey respondents reported that continuous learning and development, such as obtaining a PMP® certification played a key role in helping them earn higher salaries.

53% of respondents from Saudi Arabia, 50% from the United Arab Emirates, and 65% from Egypt report that PMP certification has proven to be extremely valuable to their careers.

32% respondents from Saudi Arabia, 25% from the United Arab Emirates, and 33% from Egypt highlighted that attaining a PMP certification significantly contributed to increased earnings.

“This reported increase in compensation is a true recognition of the impact PMP-certified project professionals deliver in their daily work. Organizations are relying on project teams to make strategic priorities happen, and project managers are being rewarded for the pivotal skills they offer,” said Pierre Le Manh, PMP, President & Chief Executive Officer at PMI.“Earning potential is a major factor when making career choices, and organizations across the world acknowledge the depth of knowledge and expertise that PMP-certified project managers bring to the table. Becoming part of this globally recognized PMP-certified cohort sets you apart.”

About the Report:

PMI's biennial report,“Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey,” is an industry-leading source of data for both project practitioners and organizations who want to stay current with the salary landscape for today's project professionals. The report is based on self-reported salary information fielded between March and April 2023 from more than 20,000 project management practitioners, bringing accuracy to the salary figures. The stratified random sampling methodology used for this study results in the ability to report meaningful compensation data for 21 countries.

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, committed to advancing the project management profession to positively impact project success. We empower professionals to excel in project management practices through our growing global community, knowledge sharing, and best-in-class certifications-driving positive change in organizations and communities. Since 1969, our unwavering mission has been to advocate for the profession by offering life-long learning and connections to sharpen high-demand skills. Today, PMI provides professionals at every stage of their career journey with the globally recognized standards, online courses, thought leadership, events, and tools they need to succeed. With more than 300 chapters around the world, PMI members can network, find mentors, access career opportunities, and learn from peers, working together to drive greater impact.