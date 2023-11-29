(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for October 2023

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2023, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:

- Global sales were up year-on-year supported by solid demand in regions including North America and Europe. Global and overseas sales also reached a record high for October.

- Global production was up year-on-year as a result of solid demand. Production outside of Japan reached a record high for single month, and Global production also reached a record high for October.

- We will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ("Detailed data (Excel)")

