Spain PM Stands By Gaza Comments That Angered Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (centre) holds hands with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (left) and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during their meeting in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MADRID - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday defended comments he made about the Israeli offensive in Gaza which angered Israel, saying "it was a question of being humane".

Visiting the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Friday with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Sanchez said the "indiscriminate killings of innocent civilians" in the Palestinian territory was "completely unacceptable".

Both leaders called for a permanent ceasefire in the war-battered territory, with the Belgian premier also denouncing the destruction in the Gaza Strip as“unacceptable”.

The Israeli foreign ministry swiftly summoned the ambassadors of Spain and Belgium for a“harsh rebuke” over comments by the two countries' leaders, accusing them of supporting“terrorism”.

“Condemning the vile terrorist attacks of a terrorist group like Hamas and at the same condemning the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza, is not a question of political parties nor of ideology, it is a question of being humane,” Sanchez told a gathering of his Socialist Party in Madrid to applause from the audience.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told public television on Friday he had called in the Israeli ambassador to lodge a formal protest against the Israeli government's allegations.

Israel has vowed to“crush” Hamas in response to its unprecedented surprise attack on October 7 and unleashed a withering military campaign that Gaza's Hamas government says has killed nearly 15,000 people in the coastal territory.



