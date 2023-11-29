World Leaders Meet In Dubai For COP28

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Mishal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The UAE is set to host the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

COP is considered the primary decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), established in 1992, with 197 countries representatives who signed or are parties to the UNFCC, which will participate through debates and negotiations.

The conference takes place against the backdrop of devastating challenges facing the world, including natural disasters such as floods, heatwaves, and earthquakes, as well as manmade disasters.

COP28, held at Expo City in Dubai, is considered an opportunity to rate the efforts of the international governments in the past two years, in achieving the goals set to fight global warming and other environmental cases.

Over the past decade, Kuwait has been keen to keep pace with global interest in the topic of climate change and participate in global conferences regarding this topic, noting that the most recent was the participation of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in COP27 in Sharm Al-Sheikh, Egypt last year.

Kuwait announced, during COP28, 'Kuwait's Low Carbon Strategy of 2050' stressing its commitment to UNFCCC, in cooperation with the UN Environment Programme and other concerned sectors, in reducing its emissions and implementing this strategy.

The conference lines with the UAE's vision that focuses on communicating and cooperating to make COP28 an effective platform, which contributes to supporting sustainable economic and social development for future generations.

The UAE has previously hosted events related to the environment that aim to find solutions to fight climate change challenges and achieve environmental sustainably, as well as preserve the world's natural resources.

The first Conference of the Parties (COP1) was held in Berlin in 1995, the most important of which was COP21 in Paris 2015, in which a historic agreement was reached to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

The 'Paris Climate Agreement' aims to limit global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100. (end)

mma











MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107507041