Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Persons Afflicted With Measles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The World Health
Organization (WHO) has officially declared Azerbaijan a country
free of such diseases as measles and rubella since 2015 (no endemic
cases have been registered in the country), Trend reports, referring to the statement of
the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.
Despite the fact that the country has had two small localized
outbreaks of measles infection in recent years (in 2014 and 2018),
Infection outbreaks were removed as quickly as possible thanks to
the anti-epidemic and preventive measures implemented.
Due to infection imports from neighboring nations, sporadic
outbreaks (single outbreaks of measles) have been documented among
the population since April 2023. Infection transmission has been
reported primarily among children. During the previous period, the
country recorded 284 instances of measles infection. Only 12
percent (35 patients) of confirmed cases are adults and the
elderly.
Epidemiologic analysis of cases of infection shows that the main
cause of infection is the evasion of vaccination. These are mainly
unjustified refusals to be vaccinated. Thus, 95 percent of infected
patients are children not immunized according to the "preventive
vaccination schedule".
In connection with the current situation, given the more
favorable environment for the spread of airborne infections as a
result of close contact with children in collectives (especially
boarding schools) and closed institutions (orphanages,
sanatoriums), preventive vaccination work is being carried out in
all medical institutions throughout the country.
At the same time, control over the pro-active identification of
children excluded from routine vaccination due to age and their
involvement in urgent vaccination has been strengthened.
Also, anti-epidemic measures are carried out in the centers of
infection, persons in contact with the diseased are identified, and
medical observation is carried out for 21 days.
For the purpose of prevention, taking into account the
epidemiological situation, the measles and rubella vaccines will be
used among the middle-aged and elderly populations.
Regarding the detection of measles in 8 students of Azerbaijan
Technical University (AzTU) during November, one student of the
university with suspected measles infection was requested from
AzTU. According to the results of the examination and tests, the
infection was not confirmed.
