Azerbaijan To Increase Share Of Alternative Energy Sources To 30 Per Cent By 2030

Baku is hosting a meeting held by the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources with the participation of members of the State
Commission on Climate Change on the eve of the 28th session of the
Framework Convention, Azernews reports.
The program aims to increase the share of alternative energy
sources to 30 percent by 2030.
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra
Taghiyeva, speaking at a round table held by the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources with the participation of members of
the State Commission on Climate Change on the eve of the 28th
session of the Framework Convention, said
"Some work is already underway in Azerbaijan to reduce emissions
of heat-generating gases. The country has a wide potential in the
field of alternative energy. Taking this into account, the country
has set a goal to increase the share of alternative energy to 30
percent in the near future - by 2030."
"At the same time, the country's new targets related to the
Paris Agreement by 2050 were presented before the chair of the
convention. This is our commitment to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions to 40 percent," U. Tagiyeva said.
