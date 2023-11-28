Together, WE Thrive: Wework Hong Kong Celebrates Its 7Th Anniversary, Fostering A Collaborative Business Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2023 – WeWork Hong Kong hosts a networking extravaganza with remarkable festivities on November 23-24 at its Lee Garden One, Causeway Bay location, to mark its seven-year milestone of offering world-class flexible workspaces in Hong Kong and across Greater China. Themed Together WE Thrive, the two-day event of the year brings together members, partners and guests to celebrate connections and collaborations. With stunning views overlooking Victoria Harbour, this 'who's who' gathering of the Hong Kong business community is not to be missed.





WeWork Hong Kong celebrates 7th anniversary with members and partners

"WeWork Hong Kong's seventh anniversary is not just a milestone for us but also a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial spirit in this city," stated Mr. Conan Quan, Vice President of WeWork Greater China, General Manager of WeWork North & South China, Hong Kong & Taiwan. "We remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating a collaborative ecosystem that empowers businesses to thrive. We look forward to many more years of success and innovation."



The action-packed program featured dynamic panel discussions with guest speakers, dedicated networking sessions and much more. Day One started with a panel discussion on tech's influence in bringing Hong Kong workplaces to the next level. Taking part were experts from Dell Technologies for HK and Macau, Mr. Jackie Kwong, discussing how Dell Technologies's digital innovations continue to transform the workplace by offering solutions that power the future of work. Along with Mr. Alex Chan, VP, Enterprise Business of HGC Global Communications, taking a cyber-secured connection perspective, and Mr. Simon Lee, Director of Client development, from ASTRI, a Hong Kong R&D institute for information and communications technologies using data to power business decision-making.



A second panel discussion followed with a focus on sustainability, specifically reimagining workplaces as part of corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agendas. Representatives from commercial real estate giant Colliers, proprietary data and analytics software specialists Dun & Bradstreet, and Marsh McLennan have participated. These insightful forums sparked rich dialogue and new ideas within the local business community.



Throughout the celebration period, WeWork Hong Kong is also offering a limited-time 23% discount on their super flexible hot desk options and dedicated desks at all locations until 31st December 2023. WeWork is making it even easier to find a desk, plug in and get working throughout Hong Kong, Taiwan and Greater China. For businesses looking for a long-term private and flexible office solution, sign up for one year and get one month free at any of WeWork's convenient locations.



While having a solid global brand presence and strategic resources, WeWork Hong Kong has been addressing the local market's needs and helping businesses of all sizes-from freelancers to Fortune 500s-to thrive since 2016. Providing businesses with the agility to adapt, WeWork empowers enterprises and entrepreneurs to focus on their work and achieve success.



"Members can take flight within these walls. We see massive potential in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mainland China markets, and we are committed to realising it." said Mr. Conan Quan, Vice President of WeWork Greater China, General Manager of WeWork North & South China, Hong Kong & Taiwan.



In September 2020, WeWork Hong Kong became an independent entity, separated from WeWork Inc., to focus on providing high-quality flexible workspaces and integrated business services in the local market with strategically placed branches in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mainland China. WeWork remains dedicated to growing its reach and ensuring long-term benefits for its regional landlords, members, and employees.



The flexible workspace provider has supported people to be more motivated, productive, and connected. With a footprint of over 100 locations in 12 cities throughout Greater China, WeWork has improved productivity through flexibility, community, and well-being for over 6,000 companies and more than 70,000 members. New projects opened this year in Greater China, including cities in Shanghai, Beijing, and Wuhan. More than just a place to work, it is a reliable ecosystem offering the best business solutions for companies of all sizes.









Hashtag: #wework

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About WeWork Hong Kong WeWork Hong Kong strives to help each member improve productivity through flexibility, community, and well-being. Since entering the market in 2016, WeWork Hong Kong has established seven communities in prime locations, extending its reach to 12 cities across Greater China, encompassing 100 spaces and serving around 80,000 members. While having a solid global brand presence and strategic resources, WeWork Hong Kong aims to address the local market's needs and help businesses of all sizes, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. We collaborate with a variety of local partners and continue to lead and shape the future way of work.



For more information about WeWork Hong Kong, please visit our website: wework



MENAFN28112023003551001712ID1107496755