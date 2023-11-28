China dismisses Western media allegations

(MENAFN) Amidst growing speculation about a joint Chinese-Russian project to construct a tunnel between Crimea and the Russian mainland, China's Foreign Ministry has categorically rejected the claims as "baseless." Reports surfaced last week, with the Washington Post alleging that executives from both nations had met to discuss plans for an underwater tunnel beneath the Kerch Strait, challenging the existing 19-kilometer-long Crimean Bridge.



Citing information from Ukrainian spies, the Washington Post claimed that "Russian and Chinese business executives with government ties" had held multiple meetings since early October to outline the details of the proposed tunnel project. The Kerch Strait, currently crossed by the Crimean Bridge, has been a focal point of tension, facing attacks from Ukrainian forces since February of the previous year.



Emails, reportedly obtained by Ukraine's security services and shared by officials aiming to expose the alleged project and China's potential involvement, purportedly reveal discussions among executives from the Chinese Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC). These discussions, according to the Post, included expressions of willingness to participate in the project and considerations about establishing shell companies to navigate potential Western sanctions.



In response to the allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin dismissed the reports, stating on Monday that he would "not comment on the baseless reports." Similarly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov brushed off the claims, asserting on Friday that the story "is not worth even commenting on" and criticizing the Washington Post for publishing what he referred to as "nonsense."



Beyond the diplomatic disavowals, the alleged tunnel project, if pursued, could have significant geopolitical implications. Apart from potentially exposing Chinese businessmen and officials to sanctions from the United States and European Union, the construction teams involved could face risks from Ukrainian attacks. The Crimean Bridge has been a target for attempted drone and missile strikes, with Ukrainian forces managing to hit the bridge's parallel road and rail spans on two occasions, resulting in casualties among civilians.



As the controversy unfolds, questions linger about the veracity of the claims, the motivations behind the alleged project, and the potential fallout for international relations. The situation adds a new layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape, emphasizing the delicate balance between infrastructure development, regional tensions, and the broader implications of global power dynamics.



