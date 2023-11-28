Weaponized assailants briefly seized control of Israel linked-tanker off Yemen`s shore

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, armed assailants briefly seized control of a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen. The Liberian-flagged vessel, Central Park, owned by the London-based international shipping firm Zodiac Maritime, faced a harrowing situation as gunmen boarded the ship on Sunday. However, a swift response from warships belonging to the United States-led counter-piracy force, including the USS Mason destroyer, thwarted the hijacking attempt.

According to a statement from the United States Central Command (Centcom), the distress call from the Central Park prompted the rapid arrival of coalition vessels at the scene. The USS Mason and its counterparts instructed the assailants to release the tanker, leading to the surrender of the five armed individuals who had initially boarded the ship.



During the pursuit of the attackers, Centcom reported that two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the general location of the USS Mason and the Central Park. Fortunately, the missiles landed approximately 10 nautical miles away from the ships, causing no damage or injuries. The USS Mason reportedly fired warning shots during the pursuit, with support from a United States helicopter gunship, and assistance from a Japanese destroyer.



Details about the attackers remain scant, with Centcom describing them as an "unknown entity." The crew aboard the Central Park, consisting of 22 members from Bulgaria, Georgia, India, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey, and Vietnam, is reported to be safe.



Zodiac Maritime, owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group, expressed gratitude to the coalition forces for their swift response in protecting assets and upholding international maritime law. The tanker, carrying phosphoric acid, plays a crucial role in the international shipping landscape, making the incident a focal point of concerns regarding maritime security and potential geopolitical implications in the region.



This attempted seizure adds another layer of complexity to the already tense situation in the Gulf of Aden and the surrounding waters. As international stakeholders assess the implications of the incident, questions about the identity and motives of the assailants linger. The role of the United States-led counter-piracy force and its effectiveness in ensuring maritime security will likely come under scrutiny in the aftermath of this high-stakes encounter.



