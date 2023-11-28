CD Biosciences Launchrs 3D Image Analysis Services For Bioimaging Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CD BioSciences, a US-based biotechnology company focusing on the development of imaging technology, has announced the launch of its 3D Image Analysis Services for researchers, from data processing and analysis to custom report generation.



Pathogenesis, prevention and treatment of many diseases require pathological studies. Microscopic image analysis of tissues is the basis for a wide range of pathology studies, which require the collection of a small number of tissue samples from a patient. After staining the samples, researchers use visible light or fluorescence for visual analysis. Due to the inherent three-dimensional nature of biological tissues, life science research and exploration requires in-depth studies based on three-dimensional spatial information of biological tissues.



Traditional two-dimensional tissue analysis methods limit the analysis of small subregions of tissues, fail to analyze complex tissues, and cannot provide three-dimensional (3D) information about tissues. In recent years, 3D tissue imaging has become a tool for 3D tissue analysis, greatly facilitating basic biological research. However, many researchers still face difficulties in analyzing and processing 3D images. Therefore, it is very important to master and apply 3D image analysis software.



Backed by experienced technicians and state-of-the-art software, CD Bioscience offers 3D image analysis services for researchers who are able to implement 3D tissue imaging in the laboratory, but have difficulty in analyzing and processing the large amount of data generated. The team can also prepare detailed analysis reports for clients. In addition, CD Biosciences can provide customers with one-stop 3D tissue imaging services.



Researchers often need to study different biological and drug development issues, such as quantifying tumor volume, fibrosis area, and quantifying the degree of penetration of therapeutic antibodies. For the 3D images generated from different studies, CD Biosciences can design custom 3D image analysis plans and apply computer image analysis software to comprehensively evaluate the tissue samples. Therefore, the delivery time of CD Biosciences' analysis results may vary depending on the complexity of the project.



CD Biosicence has developed optimized antibody labeling methods for uniform labeling on thin/thick tissue sections. In addition, with multiple immunolabeling, researchers can simultaneously evaluate different cell subpopulations and gain a deeper understanding of biology and drug discovery research.



For workflow, the team often designs a customized analysis plan for customers based on their project. Once the protocol is finalized, the client needs to send the 3D image data obtained from the experiment. The technicians will then analyze the 3D images using professional image analysis software and generate a report for the customer.



