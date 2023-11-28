Zhongzhi Collapse Could Be Bigger Than Evergrande's

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Top executives of a major Chinese wealth management firm are being probed after the company reported a net liability of up to 260 billion yuan (US$36.5 billion) last week.

Beijing police said over the weekend that they have launched a criminal probe into the wealth management unit of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, which reportedly manages about 3.72 trillion yuan worth of assets and is regarded as one of China's largest“shadow banks.”

A person surnamed Jie, who is believed to be a nephew of the firm's late founder Jie Zhikun, is among those who have been arrested, Chinese media reported on Monday. Jie Zhikun died in December 2021 due to heart disease.

The arrested were accused of being involved in illegal fundraising activities and other suspected crimes.



The police operation was launched a few days after Zhongzhi reported on November 22 total assets of 200 billion yuan and total liabilities of between 420-460 billion yuan, meaning the firm's net liabilities were somewhere between 220-260 billion yuan.

On Monday, Chinese commentators published a series of articles and videos criticizing Zhongzhi for partnering with some state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and using its reputation to sell wealth products.



They also slammed Jie's family members and senior executives for cashing in on their wealth product investments before Zhongzhi's financial problems were reported by the media this summer.

