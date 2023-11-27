KRCS, Egypt Launch New Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent, launched on Monday a new humanitarian relief aid convoy to help ease the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, KRCS Vice President, Anwar Al-Hasawi, said that the humanitarian aid convoy provided to Gaza Strip includes 35 trucks loaded with medical supplies, food, and clothing materials, amounting to about 500 tons.

Al-Hasawi added that these trucks will be directed to the city of Al-Arish in preparation for their delivery to Palestinian brothers in Gaza Strip, stressing that they come to meet the needs of the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Kuwaiti official stated that the total aid from the State of Kuwait until this moment amounted to about 1,300 tons, which included, in addition to about 40 ambulances equipped with full medical equipment.

He pointed out that more than 80 percent of the aid entered Gaza Strip, expressing his appreciation to the Egyptian Red Crescent for the continuous cooperation and coordination to deliver this humanitarian aid.

Al-Hasawi stressed the continuation of the aid that comes from the perspective of the humanitarian and social responsibility of the State of Kuwait, expressing his thanks to all the parties supporting this work, including donors, banks, companies and charitable societies.

In turn, the Executive Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, Dr. Rami Al-Nazer, said in a similar statement to KUNA that immediately after the outbreak of events in Gaza Strip, coordination kicked off between the Egyptian Red Crescent Society and the National Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world to coordinate the provision of the necessary aid according to the needs received from the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Al-Nazer noted to the rapid response of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society in providing relief aid and humanitarian support by land and air.

This aid included relief materials and ambulances via the air bridge coming from the State of Kuwait with 28 aircraft to Al-Arish Airport. (end)

