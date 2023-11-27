Al Jalila Cultural Centre For Children Winter Camp: Arts And Cultural Entertainment Aimed At Discovering Young Artists

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai Culture and Art Authority (Dubai Culture) presents a vast creative space for participants through Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children. The winter camp, themed 'Unlock the power of art,' will take place starting from 11 to 15 December for the first week and from 18 to 22 December for the second week. The camp features a range of artistic workshops enabling children to experience various art forms, including music, pottery, theatre, drawing, animation, cooking, and the art of Arabic calligraphy. This camp highlights Dubai Culture's efforts to encourage children to express their talents and discover their potential.

Adel Omar, Senior Special Project and Media Director at Al Jalila Cultural Centre affirmed that the winter camp provides a comprehensive learning environment that combines fun with various cultural and artistic activities, stating:“Through this camp, Dubai Culture aims to embrace creative talent by discovering their abilities and supporting the development of their skills using diverse methods that contribute to enhancing their spirit of exploration and innovation. The camp offers exceptional opportunities for children to develop their imagination and explore their creativity.”

During the camp, children aged 4 -16 are divided into separate age groups and will engage in numerous creative and artistic workshops. Each morning begins with a fun dance & fitness class to energize children for the day!

During pottery workshops, children will be introduced to traditional techniques such as hand-building and pottery on the wheel. Theatre actors will conduct workshops on self-expression and confidence on stage while incorporating fun elements of performance.

Art and Design workshops will focus on illustration, animation, painting, and modern art techniques.

For the first time, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children will introduce a creative science workshop on first aid and wellbeing led by a medical professional. The camp will also feature calligraphy artist Zaid Al Aathami, who will introduce children to the art of Arabic calligraphy. The centre has partnered with Expo City Dubai, who will deliver captivating workshops centred around sustainability and culture.

For the musical workshops conducted by“Centre for Musical Arts”, they will learn about different musical instruments, and different playing techniques.

The camp concludes with a musical performance for children and an art exhibition showcasing their artwork from the week. It's important to highlight that all activities and artistic workshops in the winter camp are supervised by the center's team and instructors. All sessions take place in a secure and nurturing environment, allowing a safe space for children to enjoy their time at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children.