Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Prospects Of Coop In Science & Education

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Education of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanli, who is on a visit to
Tbilisi, met today with Georgian Minister of Education and Science
Giorgi Amilakhvari, Azernews reports.
The meeting centered on the prospects of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education. In
the course of the conversation, the exchange of teachers and
students between the relevant universities of the two countries,
joint scientific research, etc. were exchanged on these issues.
The importance of increasing the number of mutual visits in
terms of further expansion and development of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education was
noted.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other
officials attended the meeting.
