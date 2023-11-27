-->


Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Prospects Of Coop In Science & Education


A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanli, who is on a visit to Tbilisi, met today with Georgian Minister of Education and Science Giorgi Amilakhvari, Azernews reports.

The meeting centered on the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education. In the course of the conversation, the exchange of teachers and students between the relevant universities of the two countries, joint scientific research, etc. were exchanged on these issues.

The importance of increasing the number of mutual visits in terms of further expansion and development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education was noted.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other officials attended the meeting.

