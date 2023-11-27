-->


Student Of Baku Higher Oil School Wins First Place At International Olympiad


11/27/2023 6:11:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Third-year student of the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Shamil Farzalizade took first place at the II International Olympiad in Chemistry held by the Magtymguly Turkmen State University.

169 students from 19 higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan and 371 students from 57 universities from 23 foreign countries took part in the Olympiad, where competitions were held in 2 categories.

The BHOS student became the winner of the Olympiad in the“B” category.

