Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History And All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru and the founder of the Sikh religion sacred festival is celebrated with fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikh religion year, the Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on Monday, November 27. The Sikh festival is celebrated with utmost love and reverence by Sikhs all across the world year, the Guru Nanak Jayanti is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima.

Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day Nanak Dev was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan. He wrote many hymns, which Guru Arjan Dev compiled in the Adi Granth Nanak Dev Jayanti 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes for Prakash UtsavThe Sikh's first guru went to pilgrimage places not just in India but also to several parts of Asia Nanak Dev had been devoted to the Divine since his boyhood. He spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance teachings spread the message of selfless service to the humanity primary verses of the Guru Granth Sahib dwell on the fact that the creator of the universe is one the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, followers of the Sikh religion observe the Akhand Path by reciting the Sikh holy text, the Guru Granth Sahib.

Two days before the festival, Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) are organised with devotees singing hymns and travel to the localities Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for trading due to Guru Nanak JayantiA day before Guru Nanak Dev's birth date, devotees also perform Nagar kirtan. The Panj Pyare, or five men carrying the Sikh triangle flag, Nishan Sahib, lead the parade the day of Gurpurab, prayers are performed in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night, when devotees indulge in the langar langar food is considered auspicious, and the traditional prasad served on auspicious occasions is kada prasad.(With inputs from ANI)



MENAFN27112023007365015876ID1107489037