Baku To Host Festival Of Humor Of Turkic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Nizami Cinema Center will host the Festival of Humor of the
Turkic World as part of the Creativity Week.
The event will be attended by comedians from Azerbaijan,
Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tatarstan, Azernews reports.
At the festival, comedians from the Turkic world will perform in
the stand-up genre. The jury will choose one of the countries as
the winner.
The festival aims to promote professional and creative
activities and the implementation of joint creative projects in
this area.
Note that the Culture Ministry will host Creativity Week from
November 28 to December 3.
The project will be implemented in the framework of the
Promoting the development of Cultural and Creative society of the
Strategy for the Socio-Economic Development of the Azerbaijani
Republic for 2022-2026, approved by the presidential decree dated
July 22, 2022.
The main goal of the project is to support the formation of
cultural and creative industries as a single sphere and activities
of market participants, including promoting industry
clustering.
As part of the week, Heydar Aliyev Center will host a Forum of
Culture and Creative Industries, bringing together heads of
relevant government agencies, representatives of the creative
sector, dozens of international and local organizations, creative
individuals, companies and public associations.
At the forum, steps will be taken to create a music industry
platform for the first time in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107488799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.