Baku To Host Festival Of Humor Of Turkic World

Nizami Cinema Center will host the Festival of Humor of the Turkic World as part of the Creativity Week.

The event will be attended by comedians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tatarstan, Azernews reports.

At the festival, comedians from the Turkic world will perform in the stand-up genre. The jury will choose one of the countries as the winner.

The festival aims to promote professional and creative activities and the implementation of joint creative projects in this area.

Note that the Culture Ministry will host Creativity Week from November 28 to December 3.

The project will be implemented in the framework of the Promoting the development of Cultural and Creative society of the Strategy for the Socio-Economic Development of the Azerbaijani Republic for 2022-2026, approved by the presidential decree dated July 22, 2022.

The main goal of the project is to support the formation of cultural and creative industries as a single sphere and activities of market participants, including promoting industry clustering.

As part of the week, Heydar Aliyev Center will host a Forum of Culture and Creative Industries, bringing together heads of relevant government agencies, representatives of the creative sector, dozens of international and local organizations, creative individuals, companies and public associations.

At the forum, steps will be taken to create a music industry platform for the first time in Azerbaijan.