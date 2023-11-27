(MENAFN) Imagine the revelation that challenges the prevailing narrative on income inequality in the United States. Contrary to widely accepted beliefs, a recent analysis by Gerald Otten and David Splinter, researchers from the Office of Tax Analysis of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Joint Committee on Taxation in the U.S. Congress, suggests that income inequality has not surged over the past six decades. The findings propose that the wealthy did not dominate the majority of economic growth since the 1980s, and that the share of total public income for the poorer half of American society in 2020 mirrors that of 1960.



The potential implications of this discovery elicit a mix of emotions. On one hand, there's a sense of happiness stemming from the prospect that the strongest economy in the world may have achieved more equitable outcomes. However, doubt accompanies this happiness, fueled by the contradiction these findings pose to the widely accepted narrative about American society.



Otten and Splinter's work goes beyond theoretical musings; it delves into the heart of income distribution, revealing complexities that arise from a superficial analysis of administrative data, particularly tax records. Their analysis sheds light on the methodological crisis inherent in microeconomic analysis, challenging traditional perspectives.



In recent decades, scholars like Thomas Piketty and Emmanuel Saez have been prominent figures in U.S. tax records research, presenting findings that indicated a doubling of the top 1 percent of income from 8 percent in the 1980s to 27 percent by 2021. Subsequent work with Gabriel Zucman tempered these results somewhat, but the overall narrative persisted – one of the rich disproportionately benefiting from economic gains.

MENAFN27112023000045015682ID1107488734