Ukraine's General Staff Reports 63 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 63 combat engagements took place on the front lines in the last 24 hours, and more than 100 towns and villages in Ukraine came under enemy artillery fire.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a morning situation update posted to Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 1 missile strike, 34 air strikes and 51 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded civilians. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged," the Ukrainian military said.

Russian forces carried out air strikes against Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

"In the past 24 hours, the defenses forces' aircraft struck three areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated. Units of the rocket forces hit two areas where the personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as the enemy's ammunition depot," the General Staff said.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine-blast barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske, Luhansk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of the Serebrianske Forestry.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Pivnichne in the Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, enemy forces, supported by aircraft, still attempt to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, south of Novokalynove, Sieverne, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where Ukrainian forces repelled 30 attacks.

In the Mariinka sector, enemy forces, supported by aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful assaults west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops on the Kherson axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery fire and striking behind enemy lines.