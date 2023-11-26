Outgoing Dutch PM`s group declines anti-Islam alliance

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a surprising election victory by anti-immigration candidate Geert Wilders, the political landscape in the Netherlands faces a seismic shift as the outgoing prime minister's party, led by Mark Rutte, categorically rejects the prospect of forming a coalition with Wilders' Party for Freedom (PVV). Dilan Yesilgoz, the leader of the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), delivered the blow to Wilders' aspirations on Friday, signaling that the VVD would not engage in formal talks with the PVV. However, Yesilgoz left room for the possibility of her party supporting Wilders in specific policy votes within parliament.



The results of Wednesday's general election underscored a significant change in the country's political narrative, with Wilders' PVV securing 37 out of 150 seats. Despite this electoral success, forming a government independently remains an impossibility for Wilders, necessitating the forging of alliances with potential coalition partners to succeed Mark Rutte as the prime minister.



While coalition talks are underway, the rejection by the VVD presents a substantial obstacle to Wilders' hopes of leading the government. Yesilgoz, in her statement, hinted at a potential alliance with the center-right New Social Contract (NSC) party, highlighting that the big winners in the election were the PVV and NSC. However, she emphasized that the VVD would focus on making a center-right cabinet possible, expressing a willingness to support constructive proposals in a form of political tolerance.



The unfolding political developments in the Netherlands are closely watched, especially in light of Wilders' controversial policy pledges, including opposition to Islamic schools, Qurans, and mosques. Any successful coalition talks would require consensus on these contentious issues, adding a layer of complexity to the negotiations and shaping the future trajectory of Dutch governance. As the nation navigates this pivotal moment, the potential alliances and policy compromises that emerge will have far-reaching implications for the Netherlands' political landscape and its stance on issues related to immigration and Islam.



