Al-Hanzab Elected To Unesco Top Body

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Executive Board of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) elected HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to Unesco Dr Nasser bin Hamad al-Hanzab as Chairman of the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations of the Unesco Executive Board for the period from 2023 to 2025.

This election was by acclamation on the part of all member states of the Executive Board, reflecting the status of the State of Qatar at the international level, and Unesco in particular, represented in its endeavours to promote mutual understanding and coexistence and consolidate the concept of peace through education and culture.

It is worth noting that the powers of the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations are to study all issues related to the application of Unesco's normative instruments, such as conventions and recommendations which are entrusted to the Executive Board. It receives and examines reports from member states on the application of Unesco conventions and recommendations.

The Committee examines and discusses communications and complaints received by Unesco regarding matters, issues and violations related to human rights in areas of Unesco's jurisdiction, such as the right to education, the protection of educational institutions, the right to cultural life, and the protection of journalists.

