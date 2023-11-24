Zelensky Appoints New Deputy Commanders Of Ukraine's National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Vadym Hladkov as first deputy commander of Ukraine's National Guard.
The decree to that effect has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.
In addition, Zelensky signed decrees appointing Oleksii Osypenko and Oleksandr Bilous as deputy commanders of the National Guard.
At the same time, the head of state signed decrees to dismiss Volodymyr Kondratiuk as first deputy commander of the National Guard and Mykola Mykolenko, Oleh Sakhon and Oleksandr Nabok as deputy commanders of the National Guard.
MENAFN24112023000193011044ID1107482836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.