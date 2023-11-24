Zelensky Appoints New Deputy Commanders Of Ukraine's National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Vadym Hladkov as first deputy commander of Ukraine's National Guard.

The decree to that effect has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Zelensky signed decrees appointing Oleksii Osypenko and Oleksandr Bilous as deputy commanders of the National Guard.

At the same time, the head of state signed decrees to dismiss Volodymyr Kondratiuk as first deputy commander of the National Guard and Mykola Mykolenko, Oleh Sakhon and Oleksandr Nabok as deputy commanders of the National Guard.