-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zelensky Appoints New Deputy Commanders Of Ukraine's National Guard


11/24/2023 7:16:19 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Vadym Hladkov as first deputy commander of Ukraine's National Guard.

The decree to that effect has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Zelensky signed decrees appointing Oleksii Osypenko and Oleksandr Bilous as deputy commanders of the National Guard.

At the same time, the head of state signed decrees to dismiss Volodymyr Kondratiuk as first deputy commander of the National Guard and Mykola Mykolenko, Oleh Sakhon and Oleksandr Nabok as deputy commanders of the National Guard.

MENAFN24112023000193011044ID1107482836

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search